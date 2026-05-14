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India bans sugar export amid supply concerns

Thu, 14 May 2026
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India on Wednesday banned sugar exports with immediate effect till September 30, citing domestic supply concerns amid fears of lower output and rising inflationary pressures.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, under the Commerce Ministry, said exports of raw, white and refined sugar have been shifted from the 'restricted' to 'prohibited' category.

However, shipments where loading began before May 13 or consignments already handed over to customs authorities will be allowed, the notification said.

Exports may also be permitted under government-to-government arrangements to meet food security needs of other countries.

The ban will not apply to exports to the European Union and the United States under existing quota arrangements.

Industry estimates peg India's 2025-26 sugar production at around 275 lakh tonnes against domestic demand of 280 lakh tonnes, raising concerns over dwindling stocks.

Analysts said fears of weak rains due to El Nino and fertiliser supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict also influenced the decision.  -- Agencies

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