I can take those blows and come back: Influencer The Skin Doctor

13:21

Social media influencer the 'Skin Doctor' responds to his arrest yesterday:



"Yesterday was a long day.



"I was called for questioning in connection with a case that I believed had no merit, and I attended the questioning to present my version. However, the police arrested me at 5.30 PM.



"I was granted bail at 10 PM, and the Hon'ble Duty Judge clearly stated that he saw no offence in the case. He also said that he saw no mens rea and failed to understand why I had even been arrested.



"Grateful to @RaviSharmaTalks and @sidcool2302 , the wonderful lawyers who helped me through this.



"Thankful to the many people, both online and offline, who supported me. I'm truly grateful. Of course, there are many who dislike you and use such opportunities to strike harder when you are down, but that's fair game. It was your day, and you took it. I can take those blows and come back.



"At times like these, one realises the importance of ideological support. The people who stood by me at the most crucial juncture were neither close friends nor relatives, but those with whom I am bound by ideology. And it delivered for me when it mattered most.



"This incident has added many new layers of perspective, most importantly the ones we usually miss in the melee of day-to-day social media discourse.



"I'll write about the specifics of this case another day. For now, I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who has been a well-wisher. I'm grateful.



"Thank you for monitoring the situation."



Delhi Police arrested social media influencer Dr. Neelam Singh, popularly known as 'The Skin Doctor', over alleged posts against Sunjay Kapur's family after the businessman's death, according to sources.



According to Delhi Police sources, the social media influencer was arrested after the complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family.



Taking action on the complaint, police arrested 'The Skin Doctor'.