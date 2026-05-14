Hormuz open to all commercial ships, but...: Araghchi

15:21

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, while stressing that ships must coordinate with Iranian naval forces to pass through the strategic waterway amid heightened regional tensions and what Tehran describes as an "illegal blockade" imposed by the United States on its ports.



During an interview with Press TV ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi said, "The Strait of Hormuz is now suffering more than anything from American aggression and the blockade it has imposed on it."



"In our view, the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial ships, but they must cooperate with our naval forces," he added.



The Iranian Foreign Minister asserted that Tehran has not obstructed maritime movement in the strategically vital waterway, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.



"We have not created any obstacles; it is America that has created the blockade, and I hope this situation will end with the lifting of this illegal blockade imposed by America," Araghchi stated.



His remarks come amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region and increased international focus on maritime security and energy supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI