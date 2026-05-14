HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hormuz open to all commercial ships, but...: Araghchi

Thu, 14 May 2026
Share:
15:21
image
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, while stressing that ships must coordinate with Iranian naval forces to pass through the strategic waterway amid heightened regional tensions and what Tehran describes as an "illegal blockade" imposed by the United States on its ports.

During an interview with Press TV ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi said, "The Strait of Hormuz is now suffering more than anything from American aggression and the blockade it has imposed on it."

"In our view, the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial ships, but they must cooperate with our naval forces," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister asserted that Tehran has not obstructed maritime movement in the strategically vital waterway, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

"We have not created any obstacles; it is America that has created the blockade, and I hope this situation will end with the lifting of this illegal blockade imposed by America," Araghchi stated.

His remarks come amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region and increased international focus on maritime security and energy supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hormuz open to all commercial ships, but...: Araghchi
LIVE! Hormuz open to all commercial ships, but...: Araghchi

Indian ship attacked near Oman coast, crew rescued
Indian ship attacked near Oman coast, crew rescued

An Indian-flagged commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, but all crew members are safe, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

V D Satheesan: Opposition Firebrand to Kerala CM
V D Satheesan: Opposition Firebrand to Kerala CM

V D Satheesan, a 61-year-old lawyer-turned-politician, has emerged as a prominent figure in Kerala politics, known for his aggressive opposition to the Left government and his role in revitalising the Congress party. His journey from...

Thousands join Prateek Yadav's funeral procession in UP
Thousands join Prateek Yadav's funeral procession in UP

The funeral of Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, took place in Lucknow with thousands of supporters in attendance. Family members and political figures paid their respects.

Bengal govt makes Vande Mataram mandatory in schools
Bengal govt makes Vande Mataram mandatory in schools

The West Bengal government has directed all state-run and aided schools to mandatorily include the singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies with immediate effect.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO