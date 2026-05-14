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Fadnavis rides motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday arrived on a motorcycle at the Vidhan Bhavan here to attend the swearing-in of new members of the legislative council.

The move comes as part of the measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption.

Fadnavis arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai on a motorbike from his residence 'Varsha', with BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar accompanying him.

In a similar move to save fuel, state minister Nitesh Rane chose to walk to the 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat) to attend the cabinet meeting.

On Wednesday, CM Fadnavis announced a series of austerity measures, including halving the number of vehicles in the convoys of his cabinet colleagues, and cancelling foreign tours of ministers and officials.

The BJP-led government's move came in response to PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supplies. India relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil and gas imports. -- PTI

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