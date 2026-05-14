Ex-Army chief Naravane backs RSS leader's remarks on dialogue with Pak

09:27

Former Army Chief General (retd) Manoj Naravane has supported RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's stand for fostering dialogue and people-to-people connections with neighbouring Pakistan, saying that such engagements are "important".



The former Army Chief said that the fundamental struggles of the "common man", specifically the basic needs of "roti, kapda, and makan" (food, clothing, and shelter), are identical on both sides of the border.



"....Common man has nothing to do with politics. When there is friendship between the two people, there will also be friendship between the two nations," Naravane told PTI on the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday.



He was responding to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement made to PTI videos regarding the desirability of engaging in dialogue.



"It is the right thing. People-to-people contact is important," Naravane said, reaffirming that such contact remains a crucial element in ensuring regional stability.



The former army chief visited a bookstore in the city to sign his new book, 'Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries'.



Hosabale, in an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday, said people-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan, and there should always be a window for dialogue.



Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence, and it is time for civil society to lead the way, the RSS leader had said.