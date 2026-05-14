EC to conduct SIR Phase-III in 16 States, 3 UTs

14:39

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.



According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.



It further stated that the revision will cover the entire country under Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the schedule will be announced separately.



"After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," it added.



The poll body said that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out house-to-house verification work, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.



The ECI emphasised that the exercise is participatory and involves all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials.



It also urged political parties to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure full participation and transparency in the process.



"ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties," it said.



The Commission further said that in the earlier two phases of SIR, covering 13 States and UTs, over 59 crore electors were covered with the participation of more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.



The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process.



For Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. The preparation, training and printing phase will run from May 20, 2026, to May 29, 2026, followed by house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from May 30, 2026, to June 28, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by June 28, 2026. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, 2026, with the period for filing claims and objections from July 5, 2026, to August 4, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue from July 5, 2026, to September 2, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 6, 2026.



For Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD), the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will take place from May 25, 2026, to June 3, 2026, while house-to-house verification by BLOs will be conducted from June 4, 2026, to July 3, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 3, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 10, 2026, with claims and objections accepted from July 10, 2026, to August 9, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims will conclude on September 7, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 11, 2026.



For Uttarakhand, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. The preparation phase will run from May 29, 2026, to June 7, 2026, followed by BLO house-to-house visits from June 8, 2026, to July 7, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 7, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 14, 2026, and claims and objections will be received from July 14, 2026, to August 13, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims will continue from July 10, 2026, to September 11, 2026, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on September 15, 2026.



For Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. Preparation, training and printing will be carried out from June 5, 2026, to June 14, 2026, while BLO visits will take place from June 15, 2026, to July 14, 2026. Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 14, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 21, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 21, 2026, to August 20, 2026. The notice phase and disposal process will run from July 21, 2026, to September 18, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 22, 2026.