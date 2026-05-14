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Despite bonhomie Xi warns Trump of clashes with US on...

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned US President Donald Trump that tensions over Taiwan could push the United States and China toward confrontation or even conflict, according to Chinese state media.

The remarks were made during a closed-door meeting between the two leaders. According to a readout published by China's official Xinhua news agency, Xi told Trump that if the Taiwan issue is managed properly, ties between Washington and Beijing could maintain "overall stability."

However, Xi cautioned that mishandling the issue could lead to "clashes and even conflicts," placing the broader US-China relationship at serious risk. -- Agencies

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