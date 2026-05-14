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Delhi CM mandates 2 days WFH for govt, pvt offices

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Update: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a slew of measures including two days of 'work from home' (WFH) for government offices, use of Metro trains on Mondays by ministers and officers, and a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' every week. Gupta said in a press conference attended by her Cabinet colleagues that the government has drawn an extensive plan under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" to implement the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving fuel and wise expenditure.

She said all Delhi government offices will follow WFH two days a week. The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said.

Gupta said all ministers, officers and she herself will use Metro for commuting on Mondays while people will be requested to observe 'no-vehicle day' every week.

The government has also decided to cancel all official foreign visits by ministers for one year while no big events will be hosted by it for the next three months, she said.

The chief minister said petrol and diesel quotas of the Delhi government officers have also been slashed by 20 per cent.

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