Deep-rooted plot: CBI tells court in NEET paper leak case

18:08

NSUI workers protest against the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak/ANI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought from a Delhi court seven days' police custody of four men arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, claiming that the exam was compromised through the circulation of question papers online.



According to the remand application filed before special judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta, the accused, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal, were arrested in Jaipur on May 13.



The agency alleged that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, was compromised after questions were circulated in PDF format through WhatsApp and Telegram before the exam.



An FIR was registered on May 12 on a complaint by Department of Higher Education (NTA Division) director Varun Bhardwaj.



The CBI told the court that an inquiry by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) had reportedly confirmed the authenticity of some leaked questions, following which the government cancelled the examination.



"In April 2026, one Shubham of Nasik informed Yash Yadav that Mangilal had approached him for arranging leaked NEET UG 2026 question papers before the examination for his younger son for 10-12 lakhs," the remand copy said. -- PTI