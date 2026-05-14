Congress has given me a huge responsibility: Satheesan

13:09

After being named Keralam CM, VD Satheesan says, "There will be a new era, a new Kerala. We know the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything. All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me."



"I have to discuss with my party and coalition leaders," he says, on being asked if he will meet the Governor today.



"I achieved this with the support of lakhs of Congress workers and team UDF. Congress has given me a huge responsibility, I thank party leadership for it," Satheesan says.