CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: MGL raises rates by Rs 2/kg to Rs 84

State-run gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Thursday increased compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the retail price to Rs 84 per kg with immediate effect.
The revised rates, effective from May 14, 2026, will apply across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, adjoining municipalities and Raigad district. Prior to the hike, CNG was priced at Rs 82 per kg.
According to the company, the latest revision has been carried out due to rising input costs and prevailing market conditions. Read more here.