Chennithala leaves residence after Satheesan announcement

12:51

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala left his residence soon after the AICC announced V D Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala.



Chennithala was also among those considered for the post.



When the AICC announcement was made, reporters reached Chennithala's residence at Vazhuthacaud Thiruvananthapuram.



Congress leader Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala told reporters that Chennithala was not at home and had already left.



However, he did not reveal where Chennithala had gone.



There were reports that Chennithala had raised objections to the AICC decision and might not attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.



However, leaders close to him denied the reports and said that Chennithala had not expressed any dissent to the High Command. PTI