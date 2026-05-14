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Celebrations erupted across Kerala as Satheesan named CM

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Celebrations erupted across Kerala on Thursday after V D Satheesan was selected by the Congress High Command as the next Chief Minister of the state.

Satheesan was at the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram, the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition, when AICC leaders announced it in New Delhi.

Soon after the announcement, jubilant Satheesan supporters burst firecrackers and distributed sweets in several parts of the state.

Paravur in Ernakulam district, the Assembly constituency he has represented since 2001, witnessed large-scale celebrations.

Satheesan was widely seen as the frontrunner for the post, with UDF allies also backing his candidature during the selection process.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, he led the UDF both inside and outside the House.

Apart from Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Congress MP K C Venugopal were also considered for the post. PTI

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