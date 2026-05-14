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Bhojshala dispute: HC to deliver verdict tomorrow

Thu, 14 May 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh high court will deliver its verdict in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute on May 15, lawyers involved in the case said on Thursday.

The cause list issued by the high court for May 15 mentions the delivery of judgment in all six cases filed regarding the Bhojshala dispute, these lawyers pointed out.

The dispute pertains to the religious nature of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected monument in Dhar district.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls the monument Kamal Maula Mosque. A petitioner from the Jain community claims the disputed complex is a medieval Jain temple and gurukul.

Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench of the High Court began regular hearings on five petitions and one writ appeal related to the case on April 6. After hearing all the parties against the backdrop of differing religious beliefs, historical claims, complex legal provisions, and thousands of documents related to the disputed monument, the bench had reserved its decision on May 12.

During the hearing, petitioners from the Hindu, Muslim, and Jain communities presented detailed arguments and sought exclusive worship rights for their communities at the monument. -- PTI

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