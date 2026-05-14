Bengal govt announces enforcement of cow slaughter rules

09:48

Bharatiya Janata Party-led West Bengal government, citing the 1950 Bengal law and a 2018 Calcutta High Court order, issued a notice reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate.



The government stated that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age--rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes--or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease.



The government also banned public slaughterhouses, stating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration.



The violation of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, could lead to a fine of six months in jail, or to a fine extending up to Rs1,000, or to both. -- ANI