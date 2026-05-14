Another Nirbhaya: Woman gang-raped in sleeper bus in Delhi

11:18

A woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor of a sleeper bus inside the vehicle in Delhi, police sources said on Thursday.



The two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on the night of May 11, the sources said.



Delhi Police has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. The opposition AAP likened the incident to the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and said it was a "big shame".



Based on the woman's statement, an FIR was registered under sections 64(1) (rape), 70(1) (gang rape) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rani Bagh police station on May 12, the sources said.



"The accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway," a police source said, adding that the bus has been seized.



According to the police sources, the woman was returning home after working at a factory. When she reached near the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar, she saw one of the accused standing near the bus door and asked him the time. The accused then allegedly dragged her inside the bus and raped her.



In a post on X, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the incident.



"Big Shame - Nirbhaya repeated. 30 yr old woman was picked up in the bus at night on pretext of asking time. Then she was raped by multiple people in the moving bus for around 2 hours. Bus kept moving in Rani Bagh area of Delhi covering 7 km," he said. PTI