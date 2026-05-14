Accept party decision on Satheesan as CM: Venugopal

12:41

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Thursday accepted the party decision to select V D Satheesan as the chief minister of Kerala and congratulated him.



Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal, who was one of the three persons being considered for the post, said he will provide all support to the CM and the UDF government in Kerala.



The decision comes more than 10 days after the results of the April Assembly polls in Kerala were declared.



The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has been unable to decide its chief ministerial face due to lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level.



Besides, Satheesan and Venugopal, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was also in the race for the CM post. PTI