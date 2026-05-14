HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 India-bound LPG ships cross Hormuz; 1 struck ship sinks

Thu, 14 May 2026
Share:
16:53
Representational image
Representational image
Two India-bound liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the region, while an India-flagged vessel sank after being hit near the strategic shipping corridor, officials said on Thursday.

LPG tanker Symi transited through the Strait on May 13, while NV Sunshine safely crossed the waterway on Thursday. This takes the total number of Indian vessels to have crossed the shipping channel, which had been effectively shut since the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation more than two months back, to 13.

Separately, Haji Ali - an Indian Dhow or a mechanised sailing vessel (MSV) - during its voyage from Somalia to Sharjah, UAE, came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday in Omani waters, leading to a fire onboard the wooden vessel and its subsequent sinking, said Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

"All 14 crew members onboard (Haji Ali) were safely rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and have reached Dibba Port in Oman. The crew is reported to be safe, and necessary formalities with the local authorities have been completed," he said at a news briefing.

The crew will be brought back to India soon.

"The Government of India remains in close coordination with the authorities in the Sultanate of Oman, Indian Mission officials and relevant maritime agencies," he said.

An Indian dhow is a traditional, usually wooden, sailing vessel with one or more masts and characteristic lateen (triangular) sails, essential to maritime trade in the Indian Ocean for centuries.

Mangal said the vessel that sank was 57 meters long and 14 meters wide.

The passage of two India-bound LPG vessels came amids a deadlock in negotiations to end the war and the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Symi emerged in the GUlf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, while NV Sunshine - loaded with LPG at the UAE's Ruwais refinery - followed suit hours later after transmitting its location east of Iran's Larak Island before going dark.

Mangal said Symi, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel carrying 19,965 tonnes of LPG, is expected to arrive at Kandla in Gujarat on May 16.

NV Sunshine, a Vietnam-flagged vessel carrying 46,427 tonnes of LPG cargo, is expected to arrive at New Mangalore on May 18, he said, adding that the cargo on both the vessels belongs to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 India-bound LPG ships cross Hormuz; 1 struck ship sinks
LIVE! 2 India-bound LPG ships cross Hormuz; 1 struck ship sinks

India warns BRICS of energy shock from West Asia crisis
India warns BRICS of energy shock from West Asia crisis

India has expressed serious concerns about the West Asia crisis and its potential impact on energy supplies and maritime stability, urging BRICS nations to find practical solutions to geopolitical challenges and unilateral sanctions.

How Satheesan Emerged As Kerala CM Choice
How Satheesan Emerged As Kerala CM Choice

'He worked over time to become the natural claimant,' a senior UDF leader observed. 'Others had organisational stature, but Satheesan had momentum.'For the Congress, it may signal the beginning of a new leadership template -- one where...

Mamata Banerjee Faces 'Thief' Slogans At Calcutta HC
Mamata Banerjee Faces 'Thief' Slogans At Calcutta HC

Mamata Banerjee personally argued a case in the Calcutta high xourt regarding attacks on Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal.

Saffron shawls not allowed in schools, clarifies Sidda
Saffron shawls not allowed in schools, clarifies Sidda

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that saffron shawls are not permitted in educational institutions, while existing practices such as hijab, turbans, rudraksha beads, and sacred threads will continue to be allowed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO