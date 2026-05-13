West Bengal CM to retain Bhabanipur Assembly seat

13:18

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces he will retain his Bhabanipur Assembly seat, resign from Nandigram.



Adhikari on Monday allocated portfolios among the first five members of his council of ministers.



A government order said senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, along with Animal Resource Development and Agricultural Marketing.



Agnimitra Paul was given the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department and Municipal Affairs portfolios, while Ashok Kirtania was assigned the Food and Supplies and Co-operation departments, it said.



Kshudiram Tudu was made minister for Tribal Development, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Affairs and Madrasha Education.



Nisith Pramanik was entrusted with the North Bengal Development Department along with Youth Services and Sports.



"The rest of the departments will be looked after by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari," the notification said.