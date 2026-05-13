VHP demands removal of Udhayanidhi's 'anti-Sanatan' remarks from assembly records

13:09

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday condemned the "anti-Sanatan" remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and demanded that his statement be expunged from the house records.



The RSS affiliate further questioned whether he would dare make similar remarks against any other religion.



The remarks came after the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday called for the "abolition" of Sanatan Dharma, claiming that it divides people, repeating the controversial statement he made in September 2023.



Senior advocate and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Alok Kumar said the repeated insult and denigration of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and Hindu beliefs were contrary to democratic and constitutional values.



"Such highly objectionable and divisive remarks be immediately removed from the assembly records, and necessary measures be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," he said.



Kumar said the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu should clearly state the government's position on whether it stood for the respect of Sanatan traditions and Hindu beliefs or supported such "divisive, malicious and anti-Hindu statements".



He further said the Tamil Nadu government received substantial revenue from the state's renowned temples and religious institutions associated with the Sanatan tradition. -- PTI