HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP Assembly suspends parliamentary panels' study tours till further orders

Wed, 13 May 2026
Share:
19:34
Uttar Pradesh assembly/ANI Photo
Uttar Pradesh assembly/ANI Photo
The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday suspended all pre-scheduled study tours of its various parliamentary committees until further orders, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity, officials said.

According to an office memorandum issued by the assembly secretariat, all study tour programmes have been put on hold with immediate effect in view of national interest and the prevailing circumstances.  

The decision was taken on the directions of Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

"Respecting the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the assembly has decided to suspend the study tours of parliamentary committees so that all resources and arrangements can be properly 
utilised in accordance with national priorities," Mahana said.

He further said it was the responsibility of public representatives and institutions to participate in every call made in the national interest and demonstrate sensitivity and responsibility, as per the circumstances.

The orders issued by the assembly secretariat's principal secretary, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, have come into immediate effect, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala CM announcement tomorrow
LIVE! Kerala CM announcement tomorrow

Vijay wins floor test; DMK walks out, AIADMK divided
Vijay wins floor test; DMK walks out, AIADMK divided

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government successfully won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly, securing 144 votes in favour, with support from the Congress, VCK, and an AIADMK rebel faction.

Modi trims convoy, pushes EV use, BJP CMs follow suit
Modi trims convoy, pushes EV use, BJP CMs follow suit

A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said.

Three Killed In Manipur Militant Attack
Three Killed In Manipur Militant Attack

Three people were killed and four others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The victims were members of the Thadou Baptist Association returning from a religious gathering. The Chief Minister has...

Gehlot drops Raj BJP link bomb in NEET paper leak case
Gehlot drops Raj BJP link bomb in NEET paper leak case

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleges a BJP leader's involvement in the NEET paper leak, accusing the state government of suppression. The SOG has detained over 150 people, with 20 handed to the CBI for questioning.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO