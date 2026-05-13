UP Assembly suspends parliamentary panels' study tours till further orders

19:34

Uttar Pradesh assembly/ANI Photo





The decision was taken on the directions of Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.





"Respecting the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the assembly has decided to suspend the study tours of parliamentary committees so that all resources and arrangements can be properly

utilised in accordance with national priorities," Mahana said.





He further said it was the responsibility of public representatives and institutions to participate in every call made in the national interest and demonstrate sensitivity and responsibility, as per the circumstances.





The orders issued by the assembly secretariat's principal secretary, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, have come into immediate effect, officials said. -- PTI

The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday suspended all pre-scheduled study tours of its various parliamentary committees until further orders, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity, officials said.According to an office memorandum issued by the assembly secretariat, all study tour programmes have been put on hold with immediate effect in view of national interest and the prevailing circumstances.