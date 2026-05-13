Two held for providing aid to Jaish terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

16:38

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals for allegedly providing logistical support and shelter to foreign members of terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad's Saifullah group in Kishtwar district, officials said.



The arrested persons were Mashkoor Ahmed, a resident of Beighpora Singhpora who worked as a government school teacher, and Maneer Ahmed, a resident of Bandeyan Naidgam.



The arrests came as part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror network in the region.



On February 22, the Army gunned down three terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad's Saifullah group in Chatroo. The terror group had been operating in the upper reaches of the Kishtwar-Doda belt.



"In a decisive operation against anti-national elements, police have arrested key accused providing aid to foreign terrorists at a hideout in the Singhpora-Chatroo area of Kishtwar," a police spokesperson said.



He said the arrests were made during an operation in connection with a case registered at Chatroo police station in March. -- PTI