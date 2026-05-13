TVK govt revokes astrologer's appointment as OSD

14:41

The Tamil Nadu government led by TVK on Wednesday revoked the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.



The move came a day after came just a day after the astrologer was appointment to the key post.



The goverment had faced backlash following the appointment.



An order issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government on May 13 read, " The order issued regarding the appointment of Thiru. Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special duty (OSD) to Chief Minister is hereby revoked".



Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign.



After Vijay took oath as the Tamil Nadu CM, Rickey Radhan Pandit was appointed as his OSD.



Taking a jibe at the TVK, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai wrote on X, "The astrologer failed to predict his own fate. Bad days have begun for the Vijay government."



Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan took a jibe at the appointment, saying that all an astrologer can do is make predictions. He noted that Vettrivel will need an advisor as per the rules and government powers. -- ANI