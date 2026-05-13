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Trainer aircraft of private company crash lands in Baramati

Wed, 13 May 2026
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A trainer aircraft operated by a private company made a crash landing at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police said.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, and the trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the incident near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area, officials said.

The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, they said.

The incident occurred at 8.50 am, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI.

"As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground," he said.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added.

Aircraft from the same company have previously also been involved in accidents in the district. -- PTI

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