Those behind NEET leak must face action, Maha cops helping in probe: CM

18:18

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said action should be taken against every person involved in the NEET 'paper leak' case and assured police in the state, where link of the scandal has emerged, would extend cooperation in the ongoing CBI probe.



The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The Centre has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".



"We want action to be taken against every person involved in the matter, right down to the lowest level," said Fadnavis when asked about the paper leak case.



The CM, who holds the Home portfolio, assured the state police would extend full cooperation to the central agency in the ongoing probe.



Shubham Khairnar (30), a resident of Nandgaon in Nashik district in north Maharashtra, has been arrested in connection with the case. On Wednesday, he was produced before a Mumbai court, which



sent him to two-day transit remand of the CBI. -- PTI