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Shah follows in Modi's lead, reduces convoy size

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reduced the size of his convoy to less than half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.

The reduction in the number of vehicles in the Home Minister's convoy has been implemented as part of a broader effort within the government to promote efficient use of resources while maintaining all mandatory security arrangements.

The development comes shortly after Prime Minister Modi significantly reduced the size of his own convoy during recent domestic visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining all essential security components mandated under Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols.

Sources said the Prime Minister's decision was implemented immediately after his speech in Hyderabad, where he urged citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

Following the Prime Minister's appeal, Amit Shah also decided to reduce the number of vehicles accompanying his convoy without compromising security protocols.

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