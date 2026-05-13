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Rupee hits lowest-ever intraday level of 95.80/USD

Wed, 13 May 2026
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The rupee touched its lowest-ever intraday level of 95.80 against the US dollar, weakening for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday due to elevated crude oil prices and fear of a prolonged global trade disruption amid the West Asia crisis.

According to forex analysts, in the backdrop of surging crude oil prices, the government's move to raise import duties on gold and silver may not be enough to ease the overall demand for the safe-haven greenback.

Effective May 13, the government raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent to curb overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure on the country's forex reserves.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee logged a fall of 21 paise during the session, and it hit the day's high of 95.51 against the greenback, even though it opened the session at 95.52, 16 paise higher than its previous day's closing level.

In the past three sessions, the Indian currency has lost 96 paise since May 7, when it ended at 94.22 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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