Rupee crashes to record 95.80 against USD; settles near all-time low at 95.67

19:05

The rupee on Wednesday slipped to an all-time low of 95.80 against the US dollar, and settled at 95.67 near its record closing low level, as the cumulative strain of elevated crude prices and West Asia geopolitical concerns offset hopes of lower demand for the US dollar due to import curbs.



Forex traders said possible RBI intervention and duty-led compression of gold imports helped moderate further weakness for the USD/INR pair, but the rupee was pressured by the trajectory of crude and the West Asia situation.



The rupee has become the worst-performing currency in Asia for the year, registering a loss of over 6 percent so far this year, as elevated crude oil prices, a strong dollar and concerns regarding the West Asia crisis weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, registering a gain of 16 paise from its previous all-time closing low. -- PTI