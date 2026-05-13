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RSS-backed body breaches Left bastion Jadavpur University

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Members of the RSS-backed West Bengal University Karmachari Parishad held drills and other 'sakha activities' at the football ground of Jadavpur University, signalling the saffron camp's growing footprint in an institution long seen as a Left bastion.

The secretary of the employees' organisation, Palash Maji, said drills and "Bauddhik (intellectual)" sessions were held from 6.30 am on Tuesday and declared that the campus would be "re-nationalised" and "freed from Maoist influence".

This followed a rally by pro-RSS employees on Wednesday, during which participants carrying saffron flags marched from the Arts-Science intersection to Aurobindo Bhavan, raising slogans.

Maji claimed the university, traditionally identified with Left-oriented student politics and activism, "would no longer tolerate anti-national activities on campus."

He also announced plans to remove "objectionable" graffiti and wall writings, and said the daily "shakha" would include physical training as well as ideological discussions aimed at promoting nationalism among students and staff.

The development comes amid an increased push by RSS-linked organisations to establish a stronger presence in higher educational institutions in the state following the BJP's ascent to power in Bengal.

A Jadavpur University official said the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh (ABRSM), an RSS-affiliated teachers' body, met Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on Monday, seeking recognition and demanding stricter discipline on the campus.

Meanwhile, the university on Wednesday began a three-day mentoring programme on innovation and entrepreneurship under the Centre's PM-SHRI scheme that will continue till May 15. -- PTI

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