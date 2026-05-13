RBI likely to make govt malamaal this year

14:11

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to pay the highest-ever dividend to the government, providing the Centre with a fiscal cushion to address challenges arising from the ongoing Middle East crisis, sources said.



Last year the RBI made a record dividend payout of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the central government for 2024-25, 27 per cent higher than Rs 2.11 lakh crore transferred in the previous year.



RBI is likely to decide about dividend quantum in its board meeting expected to be held during this month, sources said.



The transferable surplus for any financial year is arrived at on the basis of the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) as approved by the Central Board of the RBI.



The revised framework stipulates that the risk provisioning under the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) be maintained within a range of 7.50 to 4.50 per cent of the RBI's balance sheet.



As per the Budget documents, the Centre expects Rs 3.16 lakh crore in dividends and surpluses from the Reserve Bank of India, nationalised banks, and financial institutions in 2026-27, up about 3.75 per cent over the current fiscal. -- PTI