POCSO case: Union minister's son skips appearance before police, seeks time

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath on Wednesday failed to appear before the police in a POCSO case registered against him in Hyderabad, and sought two days time.
The case relates to alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.
Sources close to the union minister claimed that Bhageerath has written a letter to the station house officer of Pet Basheerabad police station, seeking two days to appear.
However, police said they did not receive the letter from him.
Police teams continued to search for Bhageerath at different places, a police official said.
A notice was served to his uncle on Tuesday directing Bhageerath to appear before the investigators here on May 13 at 2 pm.
"However, he did not appear," the official said.
Bhageerath moved the Telangana high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on May 14. -- PTI