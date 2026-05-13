POCSO case: Union minister's son skips appearance before police, seeks time

23:56

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar/File image





However, police said they did not receive the letter from him.



Police teams continued to search for Bhageerath at different places, a police official said.



A notice was served to his uncle on Tuesday directing Bhageerath to appear before the investigators here on May 13 at 2 pm.





"However, he did not appear," the official said.





Bhageerath moved the Telangana high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on May 14. -- PTI

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath on Wednesday failed to appear before the police in a POCSO case registered against him in Hyderabad, and sought two days time.The case relates to alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.Sources close to the union minister claimed that Bhageerath has written a letter to the station house officer of Pet Basheerabad police station, seeking two days to appear.