PM's austerity push: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra takes Metro

10:11

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday travelled by Metro, as he vowed to use only public transport or one official vehicle when required, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push.



Mishra said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and all her cabinet ministers had started implementing the prime minister's appeal with commitment.



"I will use public transport or only one government vehicle when necessary," he said.



The development comes a day after Gupta on X announced restrictions on the use of official vehicles by ministers, party MLAs, and other public representatives in the national capital.



Gupta said she and her cabinet colleagues would minimise the use of official vehicles and prioritise carpooling and public transport.



Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood also travelled by Metro on Tuesday for an inspection visit. -- PTI