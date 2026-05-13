PM reduces convoy size, asks for inclusion of EVs

08:54

PM Modi's convoy in Gujarat two days ago

News agency ANI reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced his convoy size significantly. This was implemented in his recent domestic visit. Reduction in vehicles was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.



The convoy size was reduced in Gujarat and Assam immediately after his speech in Hyderabad. PM Modi has also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, where possible, without doing new purchases.



To tackle the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.



Addressing a rally in Hyderabad organised by the Telangana BJP, the prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.



"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," Modi said.



He called for reducing the consumption of edible oil, lowering the use of chemical fertilisers and promoting natural farming and Swadeshi products to save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.



Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year.