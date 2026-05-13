NEET leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maha

23:50

The police detained two persons, including a female beautician, from parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday for their alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case, officials said.



Following their detention and questioning, both the accused - the woman held in Pune and a man in Ahilyanagar - were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe into the case.



The action against them comes a day after one Shubham Khairnar (30) was detained in Nashik district for his alleged role in the paper leak.



The police said they detained the woman, identified as Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, in Pune.



Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said she was detained from Bibvewadi area of the city.



"We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.



Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman's exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.



The police detained 26-year-old Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande (26), a resident of Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district, in connection with the paper leak case.



He was handed over to the CBI for further investigation. His exact role is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI