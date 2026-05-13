HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

NEET leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maha

Wed, 13 May 2026
Share:
23:50
image
The police detained two persons, including a female beautician, from parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday for their alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case, officials said.

Following their detention and questioning, both the accused - the woman held in Pune and a man in Ahilyanagar - were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe into the case.

The action against them comes a day after one Shubham Khairnar (30) was detained in Nashik district for his alleged role in the paper leak.

The police said they detained the woman, identified as Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, in Pune.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said she was detained from Bibvewadi area of the city.

"We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.

Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman's exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.

The police detained 26-year-old Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande (26), a resident of Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district, in connection with the paper leak case.

He was handed over to the CBI for further investigation. His exact role is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Low-grade explosives found in Pune hospital; probe begins
LIVE! Low-grade explosives found in Pune hospital; probe begins

IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Patidar goes; RCB three down
IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Patidar goes; RCB three down

Deadly storms claim 31 lives in UP; several houses damaged
Deadly storms claim 31 lives in UP; several houses damaged

Severe storms and heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Budaun districts have resulted in 11 fatalities and widespread damage, disrupting rescue operations due to network outages.

Iran seeks India's help; flags UAE hurdle in BRICS
Iran seeks India's help; flags UAE hurdle in BRICS

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has urged India to take the lead in bringing peace to West Asia, highlighting the UAE's role in stalling BRICS consensus on the conflict. Gharibabadi also discussed a new framework with...

AIADMK faces split as 25 MLAs back Vijay; EPS axes rebels
AIADMK faces split as 25 MLAs back Vijay; EPS axes rebels

The AIADMK is facing a potential split after post-election disagreements, with one faction voting against the government and another defying party orders. Key leaders have been removed from their posts, and accusations are flying between...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO