NEET leak: CBI collects documents from NTA headquarters

17:22





The Nashik police had detained Khairnar on Tuesday following a request from the Rajasthan police.



Several suspects who were detained by the Rajasthan police were also examined by the CBI in connection with the case, according to officials.



The agency is also examining the groups on a messaging application on which the papers were circulated to several individuals.



The CBI had registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the NEET UG alleged paper leak case, which resulted in the cancellation of the paper held on May 3.



The NEET-UG 2026 was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres.



Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA at centres across the country. -- PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday visited the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters to collect documents related to the NEET UG examination, which was cancelled following allegations of paper leak, officials said.The team also spoke to officials involved in the examination process, they said.The agency has taken custody of several suspects who were arrested and detained by state police in connection with the paper leak case.Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in Nashik district, was sent to CBI transit remand by a local magistrate court there.