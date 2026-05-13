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Manipal Health Acquires Land, Hospital In Mumbai

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises has acquired land and hospital property in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 495 crore.

According to the property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the Bengaluru-based healthcare network purchased 752.77 square metres of land and a hospital with a built-up area of 20,663.80 square metres.

The company purchased the land for Rs 8 crore, the hospital floors -- including the service floor and fourth to eighth floors -- for Rs 453 crore, and the ninth floor for Rs 34 crore, as part of a deal that began in 2024.

The main large hospital land, spanning most of the 10,590 square metres, and the principal hospital building had already been sold to Manipal under an earlier deed in 2024. Manipal had paid Rs 413 crore under that transaction, taking the total deal value to ~908 crore.

However, the sellers had not completed all obligations under the earlier agreement, leading to delays in closing the transaction. The 2026 deed completes the transfer of the remaining portions of the property.

Khubchandani Hospitals Private Ltd, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Ltd, and Perfect Realty Private Ltd are the sellers.

Manipal has also acquired all the balance development potential, including floor space index, transferable development rights for the entire hospital land.

-- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

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