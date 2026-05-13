Maharashtra may halve ministers' convoy vehicles

12:58

The Maharashtra government is considering halving the number of vehicles in ministers' convoys, with a final decision likely after two high-level meetings chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, sources said.



The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for austerity and efficient use of resources.



According to sources, Fadnavis held a preliminary meeting in the morning and is scheduled to chair another meeting in the afternoon. Maharashtra's director general of police and the chief secretary are expected to attend the discussions.



The government is examining ways to rationalise the size of ministers' convoys without compromising security arrangements, the sources said.



A proposal to cut the number of vehicles in the convoys of all ministers by nearly 50 per cent is being seriously considered, they said.



An official announcement is likely after the afternoon meeting, following a comprehensive review of the security and administrative aspects of the proposal, the sources said.



PM Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he made an appeal for austerity and urged citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles.



A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said.



The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.



Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi on Sunday made a push for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.



The prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using Metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange. PTI