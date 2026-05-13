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Kerala CM announcement tomorrow

Wed, 13 May 2026
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KC Venugopal (L), Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan (R) are the three main contenders for the Kerala CM post./ANI Photo
KC Venugopal (L), Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan (R) are the three main contenders for the Kerala CM post./ANI Photo
The Congress will announce the Kerala chief minister on Thursday, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Ramesh said the decision on the Kerala CM would be made public by 10 am on Thursday.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a sweeping victory in the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala, winning 102 seats and ending the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front.

However, the delay in announcing the chief minister has reportedly caused unease among UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League. 

The Congress leadership has been weighing its options among Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, former Kerala PCC president Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Supporters of all three leaders gathered outside their residences in Kerala on Wednesday amid growing anticipation over the party's final decision.

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