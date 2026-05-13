HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Kerala CLP meeting on Thursday to elect legislative leader

Wed, 13 May 2026
Share:
23:16
image
The Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader, as the party moves towards announcing its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 1 pm on May 14.

The announcement came as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over the next chief minister of Kerala would end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.

After a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in New Delhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the leadership had completed discussions on the issue.

"As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of the Congress has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next chief minister of Kerala will be announced tomorrow," Ramesh told reporters.

The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the prominent names being considered for the post. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Low-grade explosives found in Pune hospital; probe begins
LIVE! Low-grade explosives found in Pune hospital; probe begins

IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Patidar goes; RCB three down
IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Patidar goes; RCB three down

Deadly storms claim 31 lives in UP; several houses damaged
Deadly storms claim 31 lives in UP; several houses damaged

Severe storms and heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Budaun districts have resulted in 11 fatalities and widespread damage, disrupting rescue operations due to network outages.

Iran seeks India's help; flags UAE hurdle in BRICS
Iran seeks India's help; flags UAE hurdle in BRICS

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has urged India to take the lead in bringing peace to West Asia, highlighting the UAE's role in stalling BRICS consensus on the conflict. Gharibabadi also discussed a new framework with...

AIADMK faces split as 25 MLAs back Vijay; EPS axes rebels
AIADMK faces split as 25 MLAs back Vijay; EPS axes rebels

The AIADMK is facing a potential split after post-election disagreements, with one faction voting against the government and another defying party orders. Key leaders have been removed from their posts, and accusations are flying between...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO