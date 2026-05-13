Kerala CLP meeting on Thursday to elect legislative leader

23:16

The Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader, as the party moves towards announcing its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala.



According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 1 pm on May 14.



The announcement came as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over the next chief minister of Kerala would end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.



After a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in New Delhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the leadership had completed discussions on the issue.



"As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of the Congress has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next chief minister of Kerala will be announced tomorrow," Ramesh told reporters.



The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level.



AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the prominent names being considered for the post. -- PTI