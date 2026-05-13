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Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Kannada actor Dileep Raj died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, film industry sources said.

He was 47.

Raj, who had been part of the Kannada entertainment industry for over two decades, was known for his performances across both television and cinema.

He was recently seen portraying a lawyer in the Kannada film Love Mocktail 3.

The actor gained wider recognition for playing the antagonist opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2005 film Milana.

Beginning his career in television, Raj made his silver screen debut with the film Boyfriend and later expanded into television production as well.

Over the years, he featured in several Kannada films including Tony, Orchestra Mysuru, U Turn and Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu.

He was also a familiar face on Kannada television, appearing in serials such as Hitler Kalyana, which was produced by him under his production banner, DR Creations.

Raj is survived by his wife and two children. -- PTI

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