India, Iran hold bilateral talks ahead of BRICS summit

14:58

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Wednesday received Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.



In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the discussions among the officials focused on "bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments."



The post said, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Dr. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran. Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments."



According to sources from Iran, Gharibabadi is likely to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which is to be held in the capital from May 14-15.



In a significant boost to regional diplomacy, Tehran has confirmed that Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to India to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit, marking a key moment in the strengthening of ties between the two nations.



The confirmation came during an interview with India Today Global on Tuesday, where Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei detailed the high-level visit. He underscored the robust multilateral partnership shared by the two countries, noting that Iran and India are both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and have a "good level of cooperation and coordination" in both organisations.