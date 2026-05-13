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India has shown impartiality as BRICS Chair, says Iranian minister

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, on Wednesday said that India has been impartial as the Chairperson of BRICS.

Gharibabadi told ANI, "India has shown impartiality as Chair of BRICS."

Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being hosted by India, Gharibabadi said that his country is in favour of a BRICS declaration and does not want to give a message that the grouping is divided.

The conflict between Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other began on February 28. There is a frosty ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

"We are in favour of having the BRICS Declaration. We want the BRICS hosted by India to be successful. We don't want to give the message that BRICS is divided. Only one neighbouring country of Iran is pushing to put condemnation of Iran for attacking its neighbours," Gharibabadi said. -- ANI

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