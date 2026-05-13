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In A First Since 2014, DIIs Trump FIIs In Real Estate Investments

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) overtook foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in India's real estate investments in 2025 -- with 52 per cent market share -- for the first time since 2014, when data from JLL India on the sector was available. 

Investments for Q1 2026 surged 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $1.7 billion, fully funded by DIIs.

The growth comes despite extended decision-making timelines driven by global macroeconomic complexity, demonstrating the resilience and fundamental strength of India's real estate market.

"Domestic capital remains the backbone of our market, with real estate investment trusts (Reits) playing an instrumental role in deepening liquidity," said Lata Pillai, senior managing director & head of capital markets, JLL India.     

"Deal momentum remains strong as cross-border investors successfully close transactions," Pillai added. "India's structural evolution positions us well to sustain this growth trajectory through 2026."

-- Gulveen Aulakh, Business Standard

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