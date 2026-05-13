Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441/qtl

16:52

The government on Wednesday announced a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441 per quintal for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season, while steeper increases for pulses, oilseeds and cotton aimed at reducing import dependency and encouraging crop diversification.



The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved MSPs for 14 kharif crops ahead of sowing, which typically begins in June with the onset of the southwest monsoon.



For paddy, the MSP for common and A-grade varieties stands at Rs 2,441 and Rs 2,461 per quintal, respectively for 2026-27 kharif marketing season (September-October).



The MSP for cotton (medium staple) has been raised by Rs 557 to Rs 8,267 per quintal, while the long staple variety will fetch Rs 8,667 per quintal - the second-highest absolute increase among all crops.



The highest absolute increase, however, has been recommended for sunflower seed at Rs 622 per quintal, taking its MSP to Rs 8,343 per quintal. -- PTI