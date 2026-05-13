Gold, silver prices jump 7% after 15% import hike

13:27

All that glitters is gold

Gold prices soared by Rs 9,723 to breach the Rs 1.63 lakh mark per 10 grams in futures trade on Wednesday, while silver surged nearly 7% to approach Rs 3 lakh per kilogram after the government increased import duties on precious metals to 15%.



The move is aimed at curbing imports of precious metals as India's import bill continues to rise amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.



On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June delivery jumped Rs 9,723, or 6.34%, to Rs 1,63,165 per 10 grams.



Silver too posted sharp gains, with the actively traded July futures contract climbing Rs 19,439, or 6.97%, to Rs 2,98,501 per kilogram on the MCX.



Traders said the steep rally in domestic bullion prices was mainly driven by the hike in import duties on gold and silver. -- Agencies