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Gadkari to cut convoy by 50% during two-day Maharashtra visit

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Union minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy by 50 percent during his visit to Maharashtra starting Thursday.

The move comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity and reduced dependence on fuel-driven vehicles.

Gadkari will visit Maharashtra on May 14 and 15 to inspect Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg project, the key pilgrimage routes that pass through several districts.

Ahead of his visit, the Road Transport and Highways Minister has directed the local authorities to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy.

In his letter, Gadkari said the number of vehicles in the convoy should be reduced by 50 percent of the usual deployment.

"As advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is essential to reduce consumption of fuel for transportation purposes in the interest of national energy security. Hence, I have decided to undertake travel by bus along with accompanying officers, journalists and security personnel which will also facilitate better traffic management and public convenience," he said in the letter.

Amid the crisis in West Asia, PM Modi on Sunday made a push for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad. -- PTI

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