Four youths killed in lightning strike in Kerala

00:34

The police said that seven people were taken to the hospital following the lightning strike, and four of them died by the time they reached there.



Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan condoled the deaths, saying it was sad that four youths lost their lives to the lightning strike.



He said that nothing can replace the loss of the families and joined in their grief.



In a Facebook post, he also said that three youths were reportedly under treatment and demanded that they be provided the best medical care and hoped for their quick recovery. -- PTI

Four people died after being struck by lightning at a hilltop near Mankada in this district on Tuesday evening, police said.All four, aged between 18 and 20 years, were part of a group of seven youths who went to the hill, which is a popular viewpoint in the area, an officer of Mankada police station said.The incident occurred around 6 pm and lightning reportedly struck all seven of them.