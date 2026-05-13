Extremely saddening: Akhilesh on stepbrother Prateek's death

09:44

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday morning described his stepbrother Prateek Yadav's death as "extremely saddening."



The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister rushed to the Civil Hospital and from there to the King George Medical University (KGMU), where an autopsy was scheduled.



Prateek, 38, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital, the sources said.



Akhilesh Yadav did not speak to the media at the hospitals, but posted a brief statement on X: "Shri Prateek Yadav's demise is extremely saddening. May Lord grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tributes!"



The Samajwadi Party chief had visited Prateek around 10 days ago at the Medanta hospital, where he was admitted due to a health issue.



Although hailing from a prominent political family, Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.



His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, however, had joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairperson of the State Women Commission.



Prateek was the son of the SP founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. PTI