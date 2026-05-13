CBSE class 12 results: Delhi govt schools leap ahead; girls outshine boys

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In private schools, the pass percentage was 91.43 percent for girls and 86.79 percent for boys, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) result data showed.



Overall, Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 92.10 percent. Girls outperformed boys by 6.73 percentage points, with girls registering a pass percentage of 88.86 percent against 82.13 percent for boys.



According to the data, a total of 3,01,977 students had registered for the examination in the overall Delhi region, of whom 3,00,732 appeared and 2,76,583 passed.



The Delhi-East region recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.73 percent, while the Delhi-West region recorded a slightly higher pass percentage of 92.34 percent.



Since 2020, CBSE has not published any official list of toppers to reduce unhealthy competition among students. However, several schools in the national capital also announced their stream-wise toppers.



Among them, DPS Dwarka recorded the highest individual score, with Teghnoor Singh securing 99.4 percent in the Commerce stream. Upraj Bedi scored 97.8 percent in Science, while Samajya Singh and Aarna Arora secured 97 percent each in Humanities. -- PTI

Government schools in the national capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.44 percent in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year, outperforming private schools, which registered a pass percentage of 88.77 percent, the Board's data released on Wednesday showed.Among government schools, girls recorded a pass percentage of 96.10 percent, while boys stood at 92.49 percent.