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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Wednesday, snapping their four-day losing streak, as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties restricted the upside.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 49.74 points, or 0.07 percent, to settle at 74,608.98. 

During the day, the index touched a high of 75,191.57 and a low of 74,134.48, gyrating 1,057.09 points.

The 50-share NSE edged higher by 33.05 points or 0.14 percent to end at 23,412.60.

From the Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners. -- PTI

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