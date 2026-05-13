BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:16





During the day, the index touched a high of 75,191.57 and a low of 74,134.48, gyrating 1,057.09 points.



The 50-share NSE edged higher by 33.05 points or 0.14 percent to end at 23,412.60.



From the Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Wednesday, snapping their four-day losing streak, as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties restricted the upside.The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 49.74 points, or 0.07 percent, to settle at 74,608.98.